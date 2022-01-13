Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): The star-studded list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is officially in!

SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday on Instagram, with help from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, reported Variety.

Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' and Jane Campion's 'Power of the Dog' led all films with three nominations. However, 'Power of the Dog', which has benefited from a big awards push from Netflix, failed to capture a best ensemble nomination.

Nominees for that prize, considered to be the most prestigious handed out by the guild, included 'House of Gucci', 'Belfast', 'CODA', 'Don't Look Up' and 'King Richard'.

On the television front, 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' scored a leading five nominations. 'Mare of Easttown', 'The Morning Show' and 'Squid Game' each landed four nominations apiece.

The best ensemble in a drama series race will be between 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'The Morning Show', 'Succession', 'Squid Game' and 'Yellowstone'.

'The Kominsky Method', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Ted Lasso' will face off for the best ensemble in a comedy series prize.

See the full nominations list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick')

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks'

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game')

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game')

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO)

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story')

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA')

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick ... Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard')

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films)

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die'

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game'

After going virtual last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG Awards are returning to an in-person event this year.

This year's ceremony will be held in the spacious Santa Monica Barker Hangar and will have COVID safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of those attending the event.

Since 1997, the show had been held at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. This year's SAG Awards will also honour Helen Mirren with the lifetime achievement award, reported Variety.

The SAG Awards ceremony is set to broadcast live on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

