Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.

As Saif reached his Bandra residence he waved to the media. The 'Hun Tum' actor looked healthy as he greeted the paps with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his Bandra residence and CCTV cameras have been installed

The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed the actor to the hospital, had shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Speaking to ANI, the driver said he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana had told ANI.

Police formed teams to probe the crime and a case was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

The accused was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police as part of the investigation to recreate the crime scene.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack on her husband.

The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers.

She also took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day has been "incredibly challenging" for the family. The actress also thanked everyone for their support while also requesting privacy during this "difficult time".

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement shared by the 'Jab We Met' actress.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement added. (ANI)

