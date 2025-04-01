Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his new film, 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'.

On Tuesday, a new poster of his character from the film was unveiled. The poster shows Saif giving an intense look, with a stunning diamond shadow created around his eye.

Sharing the poster, Netflix India captioned it, "The world is on his trail. But he's ahead of the game. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix."

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, alongside Saif Ali Khan.The teaser, released in February, offered a glimpse into the movie's plot, showcasing Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond.

According to the official synopsis, "A Jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal."

Producers Siddharth and Mamta Anand expressed their excitement about the project, stating, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief... Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced," in a press note.

The heist drama is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. (ANI)

