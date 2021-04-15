New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher, who was last seen in the anthology film 'Unpaused' by Amazon Prime, recently talked about her critically acclaimed movie 'Choked' and the happenings of last year, mentioning how difficult and bizarre it was.

The 28-year-old actor spoke about 2020 and told that even amidst the pandemic, she was able to find positivity by spending time with her family during the starting phase of lockdown. She said, "I try to look at the positives out of it. I got to spend time with my family."

Talking about cooking and home workouts, she added, "Last year there was a lot of enthusiasm to do cooking and doing home workouts." She also mentioned that her professional life was really great due to her three releases last year during the lockdown and that she will return to shooting by the end of this year. She hoped that the pandemic ends soon because a year later everything is back to where it was last year, with shoots getting pushed around.

Saiyami then described her journey about how she was offered 'Choked' and mentioned her love for the film and character that she played. She gave credit to the movie's director Anurag Kashyap for coming up with something different, both as a character and story.

"I am very grateful to Anurag Kashyap for backing me up on Choked because he told me after Mirzya that we are going to do this film, and I didn't really believe him. He stuck with his word and made the film with me."

Talking about her character from 'Choked', she added, "It was a character that was much older than my age and was a completely deglamorised role. Only Anurag Kashyap could have imagined me in a role like this. I am very glad that people watched the film and liked my work in it."

Saiyami then discussed her fitness regime during the pandemic and how blessed she was to stay at her farmhouse with her parents in Nasik during the tough time, as she was able to continue her running sessions because of the ground available there.

The 28-year-old also mentioned participating in various virtual fitness sessions with her friends and talked about her new treadmill which she is currently using.

She suggested everyone to be generous and give more time to family, friends, and all their close ones.

"We all are going through tough times and we need to be there for each other. Call up a friend or family member and chat with them. Be a little more generous towards with everyone, give more share more and most importantly mask up and don't go outside of the house if not necessary."

She then talked about her recent release 'Wild Dog', which was a Telegu film opposite south superstar Nagarjuna. In the movie, she played the character of a RAW agent.

Mentioning her pipeline projects, Saiyami said, "I was supposed to do two OTT shows, one for Hotstar and one for Amazon, but I don't know when we are going to shoot for it because everything is uncertain."

Speaking further about her upcoming projects, she said: "I was also supposed to do an ensemble film, for which I was supposed to start shooting soon but again due to COVID times we don't know when things are going to start."

The cast of Kashyap's critically acclaimed 'Choked' included Saiyami and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The Netflix anthology produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment had a cast comprising Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

