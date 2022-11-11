Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Saiyami Kher is being lauded for her role in the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Recalling working on the project, Saiyami said, "The attempt to make what you are working on better and Mayank and the writer had made life even better. I become quite emotionally tied to my character or the project I am working on in the majority of the projects we have completed. It feels like ohh the film is over you can't go back to the character and to the world again. Breathe is the franchise where you can go back to the character specially you have liked it. Every character has a deeper side. The characters had many layers, but in the second season, Mayank added more layers on top of them, twisting and complicating the story even further. I simply hope the audience like it."

Also Read | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46: From His Career to His Family, Know All About the Late Actor Known For His Roles in Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma. The show is a psychological thriller which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles.

The show is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

Also Read | Monica O My Darling Ending Explained: Decoding the Killer’s Identity and the Final Fates of Main Characters in Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte's Netflix Thriller (Spoiler Alert).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)