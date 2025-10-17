Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Some shows aren't just watched, they're lived. For millions of Indians in the early 2000s, evenings only began after the tune of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' played on TV.

Now, as the show marks its 25th anniversary, memories came rushing back when the cast of the iconic family drama reunited to celebrate its silver jubilee.

Also Read | 'This Is What Sitaare Zameen Par Means': MrBeast Shares Epic Photo With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan From Riyadh Event; Netizens React to the Historic Frame.

On Thursday evening, actor Shweta Kawatra, who played the negative character Pallavi Agarwal, took to her Instagram account to share a video in which Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Kawatra, Sweta Keswani, and Sucheta Trivedi were seen reliving their characters: Parvati, Pallavi, Avantika, and Shilpa.

Along with the video, Shweta added a caption that read, "Met as strangers. Hung as friends. Became a tribe. 25 years or 25 blinks, we wouldn't know. Because for us, it's all the same! Be it Bahus or Babuji. Be it memories or marriages. We did it all here. And we did it with elan! #theOGs #kahaanighargharkii @manavgohil."

Also Read | Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas SPLIT After Less Than 9 Months of Romance Amid Space Wedding Buzz? Here's What We Know.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP3s41nCbF7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who created the show under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, also marked the moment with a heartfelt post.

She wrote, "25 years of this show! At 25, making a show on family values, culture, and an older couple that stands for morality, love, and warmth--and is symbolic of the Ramayan--was ironical, to say the least! Sakshi Tanwar and the whole cast of this show, along with the creative teams, made this show a beacon of hope for those scrambling for representation of a culture that was not celebrated enough back then! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was too good to be true. But it was what we all wanted to be!!! 25 years of this beautiful journey, and the best part is Sakshi still looks the same," she wrote.

First aired on October 16, 2000, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii ran for eight long years and became one of the biggest hits in Indian television history. With Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati and Kiran Karmarkar as Om Agarwal, the show became a reflection of the values, love, and struggles of middle-class Indian families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)