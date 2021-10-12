Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Mark your calendars. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' is all set to release by Zee Studios on November 26.

On Tuesday, Salman announced the release date on his Instagram account.

He also shared the film's motion poster, in which we can see Aayush showcasing an agressive look. The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes. Salman is playing the role of Sikh cop.

"#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021," he captioned the post.

'Antim' is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. (ANI)

