Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Taking the movie a step closer to the release, the makers of Salman Khan starrer much-awaited flick 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on Wednesday shared a video in which the actor announced a wrap of the film's shooting.

Salman Khan Films posted a monochromatic video on Twitter and shared the movie's shooting schedule has been finished.

In the clip, the 54-year-old star is seen stepping out of a car which is parked amid the sets. As he walks out of the car, the actor is seen gleefully announces " Wrap on Radhe!".

As the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actor calls the wrap, the ambience is filled with claps by the team members, post which he thanks the team members. The actor looked handsome as he sported a white T-shirt and a chequered blue shirt, and paired with a light blue pair of denims.

"And it's a wrrrap! #Radhe" wrote SKF in the caption.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. A new release date for the flick has yet not been announced by the film banner.

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

