Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be heading to Russia on Wednesday to shoot the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

The 45-day gruelling schedule, filled with breath-taking action sequences, will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

Also Read | OTT Releases of The Week: Divya Agarwal's Cartel on ALTBalaji & MX Player, Isabela Merced's Sweet Girl on Netflix, Saloni Batra's 200 Halla Ho on ZEE5 and More.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Aditya Chopra is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter.

"YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August'21! The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly," a source revealed.

Also Read | Kristen Bell Reveals How She Deals With Her Anxiety, Depression.

"Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film's visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed," the source added.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.

The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)