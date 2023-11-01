Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan arrived in his swag at the grand trailer launch of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey' in Mumbai.

Salman looked dapper as he posed in a faded olive green jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and matching denim.

He was seen in his new short hair look.

Salman also posed with Alizeh Agnihotri and the entire 'farrey' team, who made a stylish appearance at the event.

Apart from him, Aayush Sharma with his wife Arpita Khan snapped at the trailer event.

Sohail Khan was accompanied by his son Nirvaan Khan.

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film 'Tiger 3', (ANI)

