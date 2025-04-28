Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Salman Khan has announced the postponement of his highly anticipated UK tour, 'The Bollywood Big One', following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The superstar took to his Instagram on Monday to share the news, citing the need for a pause in the wake of the tragic event.

The tour, which was scheduled for May 4 and May 5 in Manchester and London, was set to feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.

However, the entire show has been postponed to a later date in light of the sombre situation.

In his post, Salman wrote, "In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London."

"While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly," the caption further read.

This decision follows similar actions by several other prominent artists, including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who cancelled their upcoming concerts in Chennai and Surat, respectively, out of respect for the victims of the attack.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam is being regarded as one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Salman Khan had earlier expressed his grief over the attack on his social media platforms, writing, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai." (Killing even one innocent is akin to destroying the entire universe.)

India's government has also taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of the attack. (ANI)

