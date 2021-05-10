New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Salman Khan on Monday shared a new song from his upcoming movie, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' titled 'Zoom Zoom' - a romantic number, also featuring Disha Patani, the film's female lead.

Salman took to Instagram and shared the song along with the caption, "#ZoomZoom. These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe."

The song has groovy beats to it and displays the chemistry of Salman and Disha. The music has been composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are by Kunaal Verma. Ash King and Iulia Vantur have sung it and Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song.

The video starts in Fast and Furious style as Salman arrives on an ATV. Disha can be seen with a flag but instead of kicking off the race, she woos Salman with her dance moves. Soon, the two move to a more colourful location as they match steps to the song.

'Zoom Zoom' is the fourth song from Radhe to see the light of day after 'Seeti Maar', 'Dil De Diya', and 'Radhe - Title Track'.

Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

