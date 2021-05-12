Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): A day ahead of the release of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which is set to premiere on an OTT platform, the actor sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform and say 'no to piracy in entertainment.'

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to Twitter and posted a video with the caption, "No piracy in entertainment... #Radhe"

In the video, the 'Ready' star said, " A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."

The 'Kick' star added, "I ask you to give a commitment to enjoy films on the right platform. So, this Eid will be the audience's commitment - 'No Piracy in entertainment."

Alongside Salman Khan, 'Radhe' also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. 'Radhe' will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

