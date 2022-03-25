Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan, on Thursday, shared the music video of his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and singer Himesh Reshammiya's new song 'Designer Lehenga'.

Urging fans to give love to the song, Salman on Instagram wrote, "Presenting a new track 'Designer Lehenga' composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love."

Sung by Iulia Vantur, 'Designer Lehenga' is from Himesh's album Moods with Melodies and has been composed by Himesh.

Talking about the track, Himesh said, "I am very happy that our first 43 tracks have garnered tremendous views on our own channel and have gone viral on reels as well. My song 'Terre Pyaar Mein' from my album 'Surroor 2021' has more than 2.7 million reels, over 1 billion views across YouTube and more than 307 million views on our channel Himesh Reshammiya Melodies."

He added, "It's been a great journey collaborating with so many artists in my compositions on my own label and with the latest song 'Designer Lehenga' I'm very happy to collaborate again with Iulia. This track is a very unconventional song and yet has a classic melody and will become a bridal anthem soon."

'Designer Lehenga' is touted as a bridal anthem with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. (ANI)

