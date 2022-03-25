New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Salman Khan has wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut 'Godfather', which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

Film's director Mohan Raja shared the update on his Twitter handle, writing, "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team."

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

For the unversed, 'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi. (ANI)

