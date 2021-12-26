Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The doctor who treated superstar Salman Khan after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake, has confirmed that the actor's health is stable and that he is recovering fast.

Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the 55-year-old actor said, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine."

He is currently resting at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel. (ANI)

