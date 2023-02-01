Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 1 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan recently met his 'Andaz Apna Apna' co-star Aamir Khan at the latter's residence.

A picture from the duo's meeting has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the image, Salman is seen happily posing for a picture with Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussein and his sister Nikhat.

The adorable image was captured by none other than Aamir and Nikhat shared it on social media.

"For those who were missing Aamir," Nikhat, who is currently garnering praises for her special role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, captioned the post.

Aamir is not on social media. He also has taken a break from work to spend quality time with his family and friends.

In November 2022, Aamir at an event in Delhi revealed that he is taking break from acting in his 35-year-career.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he shared.

Aamir's revelation about taking a break from acting comes months after his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at the box office.

He was recently seen attending a wedding in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he met Punjabi singer Jasbir Jaasi. (ANI)

