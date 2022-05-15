Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu never gives a miss to her workout regime even when it's Sunday.

Samantha, who is currently in Kashmir, took to Instagram Story and gave fans a sneak peek into her intense workout session.

Also Read | Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Pooja Hegde Starts Shooting for Salman Khan's Film With His Lucky Bracelet (View Pic).

She dropped a video in which she is seen doing push-ups along with her personal assistant Aryan Daggubati.

"A family that works out together stays together (even if it wasn't by choice)," Samantha captioned the clip.

Also Read | Tushar Kalia Announces Engagement With His Lady Love Triveni Barman; Karan Johar Congratulates the Couple! (View Pics).

Samantha is in Kashmir for the shoot of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled VD11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)