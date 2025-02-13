Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave fans a treat of adorable pictures as she showed off her fun and goofy side.

The actress, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to share a photo dump featuring candid moments from her day.

In one picture, Samantha can be seen posing in a restaurant, looking as stylish as ever. Another picture captures her in a car selfie, dressed in traditional attire. One of the cutest snaps in the collection shows her enjoying a delicious meal, proving that she loves a good food moment just like the rest of us!

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF_8KUTITG2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan.

Recently, the series, directed by Raj & DK, lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after it won the Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, cinema enthusiasts appreciated the chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. (ANI)

