Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani are some of the high-profile names set to feature in Netflix's upcoming comedy special "Death To 2020".

The comedy special has been created by "Black Mirror" co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, reported Deadline.

It will also star actors Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery and "Black Mirror" alum Cristin Millioti.

"2020: A year so (insert adjective of choice here), even the creators of 'Black Mirror' couldn't make it up... but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add.

'Death to 2020' is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?" the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Developed in the style of a documentary, the special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

"Death to 2020" will be produced by Alison Marlow with Brooker and Jones also serving as executive producers.

