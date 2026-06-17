Entertainment News | Sanchita Ugale Case: AICWA Urges Maharashtra Government to Order SIT Probe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has formally appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent and transparent probe into the death of television actor Sanchita Ugale.

In a statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association called for a high-level investigation into the actor's death, stating that a thorough inquiry is necessary to establish the truth and ensure justice.

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"Such an inquiry is essential to establish the truth, ensure justice for Sanchita Ugale and her family, and strengthen public confidence in the investigative process," the letter posted on AICWA's official X handle stated.

AICWA wrote that "a thorough inquiry into every relevant circumstance of the case will help ensure transparency, establish the truth, and provide clarity to the public."

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The association further stressed that concerns surrounding the case should be addressed so that "such tragic incidents are not repeated in the future and similar questions do not continue to arise year after year".

The latest appeal comes days after AICWA, on June 15, urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to order a high-level investigation into the actor's death. The association had then expressed concern over the alleged suicide and called for a comprehensive examination of all possible angles.

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her work in shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya', was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area.

According to AICWA's earlier statement, the news of her alleged suicide shocked the entertainment fraternity.

"The news of her alleged suicide has left the entire entertainment fraternity stunned. At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation," AICWA had said.

The association also noted that several deaths and alleged suicide cases within the entertainment industry over the years have generated public concern.

"Every life is precious, and every family deserves clarity, accountability, and justice. It is essential that the truth in matters is established through proper investigation and due process," the letter said.

AICWA has additionally urged the Maharashtra government to examine the recurring incidents of suicide cases within the film industry and consider measures to address the underlying causes behind such tragedies.

"Sanchita Ugale deserves justice, and the truth behind her death must come to light so that no other young artist in the Indian film industry suffers a similar fate in the future," Gupta stated.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

Officials said Ugale was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom, and the room was locked from the inside. She was taken to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Speaking to mediapersons, API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said, "The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)."

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. (ANI)

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