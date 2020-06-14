Entertainment News | Sand Animator Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with His Art

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, sand animator Manas Kumar Sahoo paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his sand art on Sunday.

The artist made a prolific sand art of the departed actor in Puri. The sand animation saw the 'Chhichhore' actor's face, along with a heartfelt note that read: "You will always live with us."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post).

Adding some candles and flowers, the artist also wrote on the other side: "Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput."

Rajput, 34, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | DJ LeanGun - Playlist curator And DJ.

The actor, who rose to fame with the 2008 television series 'Pavitra Rishta,' made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che' in 2013.

One widely loved actor for his simplicity and humble nature, the actor gave hit movies to the entertainment industry, including MS Dhoni's biopic, where he played the cricketer on screen.

The star was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's 'Chhichhore,' alongside Shraddha Kapoor in 2019.

The news of the sudden demise of the actor left a bevy of his fans, and Bollywood celebrities in shock, triggering an outpouring of condolences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)