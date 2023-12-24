Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): The death anniversary of sufi saint Shahul Hameed is celebrated every year as the 'Kanduri Festival' at the world-famous Nagore Dargah.

The 467th year of the Kanduri festival began at the famous Nagore Dargah on December 17 with a grand flag hoisting. The Sandalwood procession called Taboot, the main event of the Kanduri festival started from Nagaipattam Yahussian Palli Street.

Also Read | Salman Khan Attends Umang 2023! Tiger 3 Actor Makes Dapper Style Statement at the Event (View Pic).

The procession was inaugrated by Tamil Nadu Aquaculture Association President Gauthaman, TN Minister Gingee K. S. Masthan, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, and SP Harsh Singh of Nagaipattam district. The sandalwood was decked with electric lights.

The sandalwood procession that went through Nagapattinam's main streets was showered with flowers by thousands of people.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times The Jhakaas Actor Played Second Fiddle in Women-Centric Films and Won Heart.

Youths were enthused by dancing in the Sandalwood Procession which was held in a tumultuous manner with Kolattam, Tharai thapatta, Naiyandi Melam and Banda in tune with the Sufi music dance.

After the sandalwood procession arrives at the Nagore Dargah at 4 am, thousands of devotees participate in the sandalwood worshipping ceremony at the Lord's Samadhi of Nagore.

More than 1500 policemen on behalf of the Nagaipattam District engaged in security duty at dawn because of the Sandalwood Procession.

The 14-day Kandhuri Festival, also known as the Nagore Dargah Festival, is celebrated from the first to the fourteenth day of saint Shahul Hamid's death anniversary during the Islamic month of Jamathul Aagir.

Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid was the revered 13th-generation descendent of Saint Sufi. He achieved wider recognition for treating the physical illness of Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak. This historic significance allures the peculiar participation of Hindu devotees during the Kandhuri Festival.

The festival's opening day is commemorated by the hoisting of a sacred flag, which is then carried by chariots to the Nagore Dargah. From the second to the seventh day, holy saints read the Quran along with various prayers. The devotees flock to the Dargah to witness the Light of Allah which is displayed in the Dargah.

On the eighth day, the Kandhuri Festival's fireworks display is one of its many attractions. The fireworks have two purposes- first, to enhance the festive atmosphere, and second, to represent how truth drives away falsehood.

On the ninth day of Jamaidul Akhir, the Fakirs visit the site of Hazarath Mohsin meditation site called the "Peer Mandapam". On this occasion, the devotees start a holy fast for the next three days.

On the tenth day, a parade-like chariot ride carrying sandalwood paste is organised. The Rawla Shariff and the Great Saint's tomb will then be anointed with the auspicious paste as it is brought inside the premises.

The fast that was initiated on the ninth day of the festival is ended by the devotees on the eleventh day. The Al Quran's message is recited throughout the 14 days, and its blessings are given to the Great Soul.

The flags and lights are taken down after the conclusion of the Kandhuri Festival, leaving only the spiritual light of the Nagore Dargah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)