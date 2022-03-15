Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): American actor Sandra Bullock recently shared that she is pressing pause on her acting career to focus on her family.

As per E! News, the 'Proposal' actor explained her future plans in regards to her work and family after the screening of her new movie 'The Lost City'.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bullock explained that she doesn't know how long her hiatus will be, but said she needs to take a step back and be "in the place that makes me happiest," meaning more time at home with her kids Louis and Laila.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said, calling her acting career a "24/7" commitment.

"And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while," the actor added.

The Hollywood star joked that she plans to "service her kids' every need" while hanging at home, as well as monitor their "social calendar".

The Oscar-winning actor concluded, "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. They know their children will return without COVID when they've come to our house."

Bullock had adopted Louis and Laila in 2010 and 2015, respectively, and has been co-parenting the kids with her partner, Bryan Randall, reported Us Weekly.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," Bullock said during a November 2021 Red Table Talk episode.

She added, "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him. ... We're saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing."

The Golden Globe-winning star began dating the photographer in 2015, telling Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that Randall was "scared" when she expanded from one baby to two.

"I'm a bulldozer," Bullock joked at the time.

She added, "My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me." (ANI)

