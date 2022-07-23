Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Actress Sangita Ghosh, best known for her role in TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, is now a mom to a seven-month-old baby girl.

On Saturday, Sangita kick-started her Instagram journey by revealing the pictures of her daughter.

"Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the 'gram'...Lets begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh ( The Real One)," Sangita wrote.

In the pictures, Sangita is seen posing with her daughter and husband Shailendra Singh Rajput.

As soon as Sangita dropped the news, fans chimed into the comments section to congratulate her.

"Many many congratulations ma'am," an Instagram user commented.

"Welcome to Insta world ma'am... congratulations to both of you," another one wrote.

Sangita's child was born prematurely on December 25, 2021.

Sangita had returned to work and resumed the shoot for Swaran Ghar soon after welcoming the baby girl. (ANI)

