Good news for Dhak Dhak fans as makers are all set to come up with the sequel. Actor Sanjana Sanghi shared this special news with fans on Tuesday,

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared a clip of her character Manjari from the movie. Sharing the scenes, she wrote, "SPECIAL NEWS : The #DhakDhakSequel [?]My darling Manjari, she has a curious heart, eyes brimming with hope, and love for the world. She doesn't mistake liberation as rebellion, She revels in her innocence with a belief that the world is equally so.She's content in her protected world in Mathura, but eager to experience the world.She's the best friend everyone wants in their life. Solid. Supportive. Objective. Elated to share with you gang's journey doesn't end in #KharduaLa - because we are bringing to you the SEQUEL [?]Are you ready to join us on another extra ordinary ride??? #DhakDhak2 @taapsee @pranjalnk @dudeja_sahaab can't wait to get started" Dhak Dhak 2: Sanjana Sanghi Confirms Sequel to Her Road Trip Movie Co-Starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As soon as the news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "OMG REALLY????" Another user commented, "This movie is just awesome[?] ...." Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film's narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La. Dhak Dhak Movie Review: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi Are Endearing In This Sweet Joy Ride (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Sanjana's Instagram Post Here:

The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies. Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film was released in theaters on October 13, 2023.