Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is currently in Amritsar for the shoot of his upcoming films with director Aditya Dhar.

Amid the ongoing shooting schedule, Dutt and Dhar took some time off work and offered prayers at the Golden Temple on Tuesday. Yami Gautam too joined her husband Aditya Dhar for a sacred visit to the Gurudwara.

Several visuals surfaced online in which Yami, Sanjay and Aditya could be seen seeking blessings of the almighty. They also posed with the fans for the pictures. Yami also brought her son to the temple. In one of the images, we can see Yami holding her son Vedavid in her arms.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt also met with Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal took to X and shared some pictures from his meeting with the 'Khalnayak' star.

Last month, Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple with actor Ranveer Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared pictures from the Golden Temple and captioned it as, "Jaako raakhe sayiyaan maar sake na koi.."

Dhar, Ranveer and Sanjay are working on a project which also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration 'Article 370'. If reports are to be believed, the film is based on some incredible true events from the history books of R&AW. It is set in the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. (ANI)

