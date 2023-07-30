Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film ‘Leo’ on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, unveiled the first look of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor.

On Saturday, writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

https://twitter.com/Dir_Lokesh/status/1685236223734956032

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay’s Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree', which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi. (ANI)

