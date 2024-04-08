Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari announced the trailer release date of the series.

Today, on April 8, Netflix and Bhansali Productions made a collaborative post on the official Instagram handle. They shared the poster of the series featuring the entire cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha amongst others.

The caption reads, "The trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first-ever series- set in the beautiful, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrives- TOMORROW...Are you ready?"

Fardeen Khan made the announcement with the caption, "The moment you have been waiting for witness the trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand and opulent SERIES, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar- TOMORROW!! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!"

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. (ANI)

