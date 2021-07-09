New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra will be joining Rajkummar Rao for the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT', being helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the original.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by writing, "SANYA MALHOTRA JOINS RAJKUMMAR RAO IN #TELUGU REMAKE... #SanyaMalhotra to star in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Hit... Stars #RajkummarRao... Sailesh Kolanu - who directed the original #Telugu film - will direct the #Hindi version too."

Elated to join the project, Sanya said, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one & excited to work with Raj."

'HIT - Homicide Intervention Team', tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon. (ANI)

