Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Saqib Saleem has commenced shooting for the last schedule of 'Crackdown Season 2' in Kashmir.

"Kashmir is paradise on earth and getting an opportunity to shoot here is a dream come true. The team is all set to shoot the sequences that demanded great preparation. The energy and tranquillity of this beautiful state are inspiring. I'm happy to be here," he shared.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Crackdown' is an espionage thriller series. Saqib has undergone a massive transformation for the series that stars him in the role of Riyaz Pathan, a spy.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna are also a part of the series. (ANI)

