UAE [Abu Dhabi], June 3 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan who was present at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), condoled the sudden and shocking demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK.

"I think that it is thoroughly heartbreaking what happened. Too bad what happened. What can I say apart from this? May he rest in peace and my deepest condolences to their whole family."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is survived by his wife and children.

The mortal remains of the singer were brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Tributes had poured in at KK from Bollywood celebrities on social media. His last rites were performed yesterday. (ANI)

