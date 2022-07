Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared a video from her super exhausting workout session.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Atrangi Re' star captioned the post, "It's good to be back Hogaya Holiday come back on track You must work hard, there's no easy hack Just keep going- no time to slack You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack".

In the video, the 'Kedarnath' actor could be seen doing her cardio workouts under the supervision of her trainer. Sara donned a blue top with black shorts in the video.

Soon after the 26-year-old actor shared her video, fans flooded the comment section with praises for the actor for her immense hard work.

"Superb SARA" a fan commented followed by red heart emoticons.

Sara frequently treats her fans with her workout videos and pictures on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in 'Gaslight'.

The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

