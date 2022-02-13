Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan who has been basking in the stupendous success and critical acclaim for her film 'Atrangi Re', shared a series of sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

Sara looked like a vision, in a netted black dress, posing in the wilderness, while looking at the camera dreamily. She kept the makeup minimal, opting for a dewy look, while she left her hair open, which was seen flowing in the soft gush of wind.

She captioned the picture with Sun emojis.

Fans took to the comments section to shower their love on the picture.

The 'Kedarnath' actor had recently posted about the completion of her upcoming film with actor Vicky Kaushal.

The film, which hasn't been titled yet, has been directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. (ANI)

