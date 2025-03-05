Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Wednesday.

Sara shared pictures from Ibrahim's birthday celebration on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday brother mine...It's now your time to sparkle shine and shine. Another year of Nadaniyaan."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared her heartfelt birthday wishes for Ibrahim.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a picture of Ibrahim, affectionately referring to him as "the best boy" and writing, "Happy Birthday to the best boy. Can't wait to see you on the silver screen."

Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi also showered birthday love on Ibrahim by sharing his childhood photos on Instagram. She penned a long note that read, "HAaPpY Birthday Iggy! My baby nephew ... and Mahsha'Allah a young adult. You remind me of Abba. You've got the Pataudi swag;) In abundance! Thu thu thu ! Live it up today n always! So proud...And more power to U my jaan. Happiest Birthday and Allllll the best for #naadiyaan You're a star! You got this! Lots of love..forever."

Ibrahim, who is the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan, and son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is celebrating his special day today, and his debut in 'Nadaaniyan' is highly anticipated by fans and the industry alike.

'Nadaaniyan', which will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025, also stars Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The film marks the beginning of a promising career for Ibrahim, who plays the role of Arjun Mehta, alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh.

The trailer, released on March 1, 2025, has already generated a lot of buzz, offering a sneak peek into the whirlwind romance between the two leads, who come from vastly different worlds but are drawn to each other through an unlikely arrangement.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Nadaaniyan' promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with romance, drama, and humour.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

The film is set to be released on Netflix on March 7. (ANI)

