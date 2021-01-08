Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture with him on Friday.

The 'Kedarnath' star took her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the adorable picture with her sibling. She captioned the post as, "Orange you glad I'm your sister. Well you better be mister!!"

In the picture, Sara and Ibrahim pose adorably under an orange tree. While Sara looked beautiful in her yellow and black printed attire, Ibrahim looked dashing in his black t-shirt and jacket. The post received more than five and a half lakh likes within two hours of being posted.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. (ANI)

