New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently basking in the praises for the recently released trailer of her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', penned a gratitude note for the movie's director Anand L Rai, for choosing her to play the lead in the film co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with Anand and wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving, I'm truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai."

Also Read | Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Among Last-Minute Additions for Top Grammy 2022 Awards Nominations.

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday, and the core of the film is a complicated love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Also Read | Sunny Hinduja Looks Back at His Journey So Far, Says 'My Achievements Are the Result of a Decade-Long Struggle'.

It will release on December 24 only on Disney + Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)