Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram Stories are a proof of the fact that she loves playing cards.

On Sunday, Sara gave a glimpse of her gaming session. The first story, which was clicked today, featured her two female friends holding the cards in their hands, while the second story was a throwback picture of Sara playing cards. The second image was clicked prior to her physical transformation days.

"Still playing cards... throwback," she captioned.

Currently, she is doing her bit to help people amid the pandemic. Apart from amplifying Covid SOS requests on her social media platforms, she also contributed towards actor Sonu Sood's charity foundation.

Lauding Sara' s efforts, Sonu Sood had tweeted: "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet. (ANI)

