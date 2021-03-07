New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared a sneak peek into her brother Ibrahim Ali's 20th birthday party on Sunday, which sees both the siblings posing with their father, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram and posted two pictures from the birthday party of her brother who turned 20 on Friday. The first picture shows both the brother-sister duo posing with their 'daddy cool' Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to the captions, Sara addressed Ibrahim as the 'carbon copy' of their father. She wrote, "Daddy's Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy".

In the pictures, the birthday boy looked dashing while sporting a printed grey tee, with denim jacket teamed up with jeans and white sneakers. While Saif looked dapper in a red kurta and white pyjama that he sported with sports shoes.

Sara, on the other hand, set party goals high with her shimmery sleek dress which she teamed with matching pair of heels. While she looked stunning in loose straight hair, her sipper styled fancy sling bag hogged everybody's attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Saif, on the other hand, has projects like 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in his pipeline. (ANI)

