Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan revealed on social media that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she and other family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre.

Also Read | Naya Rivera Missing Case: Cops Find Body In The Lake Where Glee Star Was Reportedly Drowned.

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!" Khan posted a statement.

Mumbai, reported a total positive COVID-19 cases of 93894 with 22,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 5,332 people succumbing to the deadly infection so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. (ANI)

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive for COVID-19; Simmba Actress and Family Test Negative for the Same (View Sara's Insta Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)