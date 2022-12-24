Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan could not hold back on her words as she reminisced about her time on the sets of her 2021 romance drama film.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to Instagram to share her feelings of nostalgia for the time she spent with the cast and crew of 'Atrangi Re'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmi-LR8jeD8/?hl=en

"A year ago, today, I shared Rinku Suryavanshi with all of you. Can't believe how time has flown," Sara wrote in the caption.

"It feels like just yesterday that @aanandlrai sir was making me swing soda bottles in Bihar and @vijayganguly was trying to teach me 'heroine wali adda' in Madurai. I wish I could just go back and do all those 2 hour drives on the outskirts of UP-Bihar, late nights baarish shoots in Varanasi, sunrise drives in Delhi with sir, long steady cam shots with sprints and thumkas, and of course the Idlis and Sambar that @dhanushkraja would feed us and the Sarso ka Saag that @akshaykumar sir got us all Seema Ji I so miss being beaten by chappals by you- because every moment after that you've just been so loving, helpful and giving to me," she added.

The 27-year-old actor also admitted she was 'Missing Aanand L. Rai' and his 'laad-pyaar (doting love) a lot'.

Fans of the actor and the film took to the comment section to share their appreciation with heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis.

"We were talking about the movie even today while watching rait Zara si song... such a feel good movie. Can be watched again and again just for you and Dhanush," a user wrote.

"Ur acting is best always," another user wrote.

Another comment read: "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai" (How can someone be this beautiful?)

Sara has termed the movie as one of her memorable ones in various interviews. The 26-year-old is so attached to the film that she has kept the green saree and the OM neckless from her hit party song 'Chaka Chak' as a memory.

A source has revealed that "Sara is so connected with the character and the film that she kept the green 'Chaka Chak' saree and the OM neckless which she wore in the famous 'Chaka Chak' song, with herself."

"She is emotionally attached with all to all those things and gets teary-eyed whenever she sees them. Whenever she looks down to these elements, she goes down the memory lane from the sets of 'Atrangi Re' reminding her about her lessons learned while shooting, the time spent with her co-actors, and the director Anand L Rai," the source added.

'Atrangi Re', which was released on December 24, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar, also features superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' in her kitty. (ANI)

