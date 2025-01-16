Mumbai, Maharashtra (India), January 16 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to meet their father, Saif Ali Khan, who is receiving treatment after being injured in a scuffle with an intruder at his Bandra residence late Wednesday night.

The siblings, arrived at the hospital on Thursday to check on their father, who is undergoing medical treatment following the altercation.

Also Read | Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio Donates USD 1 Million to Support Recovery Efforts.

Alongside the Khan family, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife, Mamta Bhatia-Anand, were also seen at Lilavati Hospital.

Siddharth Anand, who has worked with Saif in films such as Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), is also the producer of Saif's upcoming project, Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, in which Saif will star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Chiranjeevi Disturbed Over Attack on Bollywood Actor During Burglary Attempt; Pooja Bhatt Also Reacts Demanding Increased Police Presence (View Posts).

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, where an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the attempted burglary in a message, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

The Hospital also mentioned that the Bollywood actor is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist."The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," Lilavati Hospital COO said.

On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit spoke to ANI and said, "The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The concern is about the security of the building, and the security agencies of the building, as to how an intruder reaches the 12th floor and enters the house, this is a matter of investigation, which the Mumbai Police is very competent and capable of looking into this matter..."

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, confirmed that Saif was injured during the altercation with the intruder, and authorities are actively working to gather more details.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in the high-octane action thriller Devara Part 1, which hit theatres in September 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)