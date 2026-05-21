Entertainment News | Sara Tendulkar Calls out Pap over Body-shaming Remarks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara on Thursday called out a shutterbug over his body-shaming remarks directed at her.

A Mumbai-based pap recently shared a video of Sara and her sister-in-law, Saaniya, arriving at the airport. While the clip simply showed the two entering the terminal, it was the paparazzo's demeaning caption that sparked backlash online and drew criticism from netizens, including Sara herself.

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"Moti wali Sara hai. Bagal wali bhabhi hai," the caption read.

The post caught Sara's attention, and in no time, she slammed the pap for his "disgusting" remark.

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"@tahirjasus, you are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave us alone," she posted.

Following Sara's befitting response, the paparazzo deleted the post. However, Sara wasn't done yet and continued to call him out with another savage remark.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara serves the role of a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

"I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Sachin Tendulkar earlier said.

Last year, Sara also launched her Pilates Academy in Mumbai, promoting fitness, wellness, and a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)