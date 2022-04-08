Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Actor Sarah Jessica Parker will have to cancel perform for Broadway's Plaza Suit as she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of Sarah's diagnosis was confirmed by the producers of the Neil Simon play on Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: Top Lesi Poddi, Ringa Ringa, Ramuloo Ramulaa - 5 Best Dance Tracks Of Tollywood's Stylish Star! (Watch Videos).

"Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis," the statement read.

A few days ago, Sarah's husband and veteran star Matthew Broderick contracted COVID-19.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian is a Seductress in Her White Satin Off-Shoulder Dress (View Pics).

"With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The limited engagement show began previews on February 25 and officially opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre. The show is set to run through June 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)