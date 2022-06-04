Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): American comedian and actor Sarah Silverman has joined the ensemble cast of Bradley Cooper's upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein movie 'Maestro'.

According to Deadline, Cooper, who's directing the film along with starring as the iconic composer in it, will be joined by Silverman, who as per sources will play Bernstein's sister.

Apart from her, Carey Mulligan will be starring as Bernstein's wife Felicia, as well as Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. 'Maestro' will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

In his directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The 'Hangover' actor has developed the film together with Bernstein's family, and the film is currently in production.

The drama will narrate the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein- from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and children Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons, reported Deadline.

A few days ago Netflix had dropped the first look of Cooper's transformation for the upcoming biographical drama. The set photos from the movie, which show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper, nailed his look as an elderly Bernstein.

As per Variety, Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct a Bernstein biographical drama and recruited Cooper to star in it. At the time, Cooper was coming off 'A Star Is Born' and was more interested in writing and directing movies than taking on an acting role for someone else, even Spielberg.

Moviegoers shouldn't expect to see the film released until 2023. (ANI)

