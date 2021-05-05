Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman has joined Blair Underwood on the independent psychological thriller "Viral".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "City of Angels" star Underwood has also directed and produced the film.

Silverman will play Emilia, the girlfriend to Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing. Andrew tries to escape a self-destructive cycle via Emilia, a victims advocate and self-help blogger who is dealing with her own demons from the past.

Underwood said Silverman, whose film credits include "Battle of the Sexes" and "The Book of Henry", is a "true artist" who thrives in all genres.

"Most people know of Sarah Silverman's brilliant comedic performances, but she's a devastatingly raw and authentic dramatic actress as well," the actor-filmmaker said.

Written by Joe McClean of "Resident Evil: Vendetta" fame, the movie is set to shoot in New York this summer.

"Viral" is also produced by McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis and Andreas Ignatiou of York Films.

Silverman recently wrapped production on the feature "Marry Me". PTI

