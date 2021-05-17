Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): American late-night live television sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' hit low ratings following a boost caused by the unique hosting choice of Elon Musk last week.

According to Fox News, the SpaceX and Tesla founder being tapped for the coveted hosting position sparked controversy among both viewers and cast members, many of whom felt the show was celebrating a man for his exorbitant wealth in a time of income inequality. Rumors even circulated that cast members were considering not appearing in the episode with him.

However, the controversy didn't dampen anyone's desire to see what Musk would do. In fact, it heightened attention on the show. Last weekend's episode averaged 7.3 million viewers, making it the third most-watched episode for the season behind the ones hosted by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The latest episode, however, saw comedian and well-known sketch performer Keegan-Michael Key take over hosting duties from the eccentric billionaire in an episode that returned to pre-Musk ratings.

Deadline reported that Key's May 15 episode drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters, marking a significant one-week decline that is likely due to the curiosity that people had to see the unconventional host's May 8 episode. Key, hosted the episode alongside musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Before kicking things over to Key for his opening monologue, the episode opened with cast member Kate McKinnon dressed up as Dr. Anthony Fauci in a sketch that mocked the new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that state that vaccinated adults don't need to wear masks or socially distance save for a few noteworthy exceptions. (ANI)

