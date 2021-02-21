Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas will be the host and musical guest for the popular late-night comedy showcase 'Saturday Night Live' on February 27.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced, "A dream come true. Let's get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!"

According to People Magazine, the 'Sucker' singer has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time.

Also on Instagram, SNL referenced Jonas' double duty by captioning their announcement, "NICK JONAS. NICK JONAS."

As reported by People magazine, the exciting news was announced just hours before breakout 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page is set to make his hosting debut on the popular sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Bad Bunny.

However, this is not Jonas' first time stepping onto the 'SNL' stage.

Back in 2009, the singer and actor appeared on the show alongside brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. The trio also returned to SNL a decade later to serve as the musical guest once again.

Nick also previously performed on a 2016 episode of the show as a solo artist.

Jonas' 'SNL' episode will also coincide with the release of his new single 'Spaceman,' which will be dropping on February 25.

Additionally, Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season will premiere on March 1.

The actor's upcoming film 'Chaos Walking' is also set to be released next month, premiering on March 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)