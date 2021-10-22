Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) John Abraham-starrer action movie "Satyameva Jayate 2" will be releasing in theatres on November 25.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter.

"#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October," Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action-drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

