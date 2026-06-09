Entertainment News | SC to Hear Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Against Framing of Charges in Money Laundering Case on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez against a Delhi trial court order framing charges against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The hearing date has been scheduled for June 11.

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A bench of Justices PK Mishra and AS Chandurkar said that they will hear the matter on Thursday after Fernandez's lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

She has challenged the May 30 order of the Patiala House Court, which directed framing of charges against the actress in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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On May 30, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma held that a prima facie case is made out against Fernandez, based on the material produced by ED. The court noted that there is prima facie sufficient material to indicate Fernandez recieved luxurious gifts from Chandrasekhar despite having knowledge of his criminal antecedents.

While framing charges, the court noted that there is prima facie sufficient material to indicate Jacqueline Fernandez recieved luxurious gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar despite having knowledge of his criminal antecedents.

"She was in connivance with Sukash Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime (POC)," the court noted. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court directed to frame charges against all accused persons in the alleged money laundering case.

ASJ Prashant Sharma said, "I conclude that prima facie there is sufficient material on record, raising a strong suspicion that the accused Jacquelin Fernandez committed the offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA."

On June 3, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma formally framed the charges against Chandrashekhar, Fernandez, among others, in the Money laundering case and MCOCA case linked with the alleged extortion of Rs. 200 crores from Aditi Singh.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the court and denied the charges. She claimed a trial in a money laundering case. She is Accused in money laundering case only.

However, Sukesh signed the charges in the money laundering case; he refused to sign the charges in the MCOCA case. His wife, Leena Maria, signed the charges in protest in the MCOCA case. All others signed the charges and claimed a trial.

There are 17 accsued in the MCOCA case and 21 accused in the money laundering case. The money laundering case is listed for hearing on July 16, and the MCOCA Case is listed for hearing on July 14.

The actress had earlier moved an application in the ED case to turn an approver; however, since the agency opposed the same, Fernandez withdrew it on April 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)